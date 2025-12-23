Ryan Reynolds dubbed 'the real version of Ted Lasso' as Wrexham co-owner hailed for 'unbelievable' work at Racecourse Ground

Shea is not the first to talk up the impact of Reynolds and Lasso on American audiences, with football finance expert Adam Sommerfield claiming that they will contribute to more money being pumped into the EFL. He has told the Football Daily podcast: “[You have] guys with ultra-high net worth who have seen ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, seen Ted Lasso and said: ‘I want to buy a team’. I can’t see how it won’t be all of them [owned by Americans] because you’ve got 14 in the Premier League majority LP owned, then you’ve got in the EFL at least a third [already owned by Americans].

"I’m not aware of a team really that hasn’t had a conversation with the US investors in recent months. It’s normally the case that you have a couple of hedge fund guys, private equity guys, they’ll go in obviously to try and get the best deal but every team is talking to US investors at the moment so I’d be more surprised if they weren’t all US-owned.”

Reynolds and Mac have previously addressed Ted Lasso directly, having seen one of the show’s characters - Leslie Higgins, played by Jeremy Swift - admit at one stage that he “can’t tell if them buying the club is a joke or not.”