Ryan Gravenberch needed to 'step up his game' as Julian Nagelsmann explains how weakness in 'last 20 minutes' prevented Liverpool star from succeeding at Bayern Munich

Gravenberch arrived at Bayern Munich in 2022 with high expectations after a stellar spell at Ajax. However, the young Dutch international found himself mostly warming the bench during his single season in Bavaria. Current Germany national team boss Julian Nagelsmann recently shed light on the midfielder's difficult transition, explaining the immense psychological challenge of moving from a star player to a backup option. The tactical demands of playing for a top-tier European club require a level of sacrifice that not every player is immediately ready to embrace.

In a detailed interview with Kicker, Nagelsmann emphasised how hard it is to manage established talents who lose their guaranteed starting spots. "You have to pay extremely close attention to how a player handles being 15th or 16th in our squad," Nagelsmann noted. He added: "Even though he’s considered a top-six player at his club, someone who always plays. Can a player who’s a regular starter at his club grow into that kind of role with us, or not?"