Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals his stance on staying on at Man Utd after Chelsea draw as incoming Ruben Amorim faces big decision

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Manchester United even after Ruben Amorim takes charge of the team next week.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Nistelrooy wants to be a part of Amorim's coaching staff

Managing United after Ten Hag's departure

Man Utd held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below