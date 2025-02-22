'How is he still in a job?!' - Ruud van Nistelrooy slammed by fans after Leicester's humiliating home defeat to Brentford as Man Utd legend's miserable reign is branded an 'absolute disaster' R. van Nistelrooy Leicester Premier League Leicester vs Brentford Brentford

Furious Leicester fans believe Ruud van Nistelrooy "hasn't got a clue" after a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.