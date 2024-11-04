Manchester United v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'The emotion came out!' - Ruud van Nistelrooy explains wild celebration for Bruno Fernandes penalty against Chelsea

Manchester UnitedChelseaManchester United vs ChelseaPremier LeagueB. Fernandes

Ruud van Nistelrooy performed a wild celebration after Bruno Fernandes' penalty goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

  • Van Nistelrooy celebrated wildly after Fernandes' goal
  • United held to a 1-1 draw
  • Van Nistelrooy explained his celebration
