Van-Nistelrooy(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Ruud van Nistelrooy back in the dugout?! Dutchman wanted by Championship high-flyers Burnley after impressing during interim spell in charge of Man Utd

Manchester UnitedBurnleyTransfersPremier LeagueChampionship

Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly find new employers in Championship side Burnley after impressing during his interim spell at Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Van Nistelrooy shined at Old Trafford
  • Remained unbeaten during his spell with United
  • Burnley remain keen on the Dutch manager
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

22397 Votes