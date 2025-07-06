'You'll find out who's real and who's not' - Russell Martin refuses to rule out Rangers swoop to sign Jamie Vardy after striker's Leicester exit
Rangers boss Russell Martin has kept the door open for a potential move to bring Jamie Vardy to Ibrox following the veteran striker's Leicester City departure. The former Southampton manager refused to confirm or deny interest after Rangers’ 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Club Brugge, teasing fans that the truth behind the transfer talk would become clear in the coming weeks.
- Martin refuses to deny Vardy links with Rangers
- Genoa failed in move for free agent Vardy this week
- Rangers boss promises “real” targets will emerge soon