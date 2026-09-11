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'Think before shouting!' – Ruben van Bommel hits back at critics after PSV's European opener
Van Bommel features as PSV hold Shakhtar
Ruben van Bommel proved a constant threat as PSV Eindhoven began their UEFA Champions League league phase with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. Gleiker Mendoza put Arda Turan's side ahead in first-half stoppage time before Sergino Dest struck a second-half equaliser for the hosts.
Van Bommel came close to securing victory for the Dutch champions, sending a dangerous effort narrowly wide during a dominant second-half spell.
However, the home side were ultimately forced to share the points in a tightly contested European opener.
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Winger frustrates over missing victory
Speaking post-match, Van Bommel admitted that the squad felt disappointed not to secure all three points despite struggling with Shakhtar's technical quality early on. He highlighted that PSV lacked the high footballing tempo they demonstrated in their recent 3-1 domestic win over Ajax.
The winger acknowledged his personal frustration at failing to convert his attacking threat into goals.
"Ultimately, we leave the pitch with the feeling that we could have taken three points," Van Bommel said. "Threat is nice, but I'm lacking in return right now. You're disappointed, but the reality is that you still have seven matches left."
Van Bommel addresses Ajax challenge and critics
The post-match discussion also turned to the heavy backlash Van Bommel received following his high-speed aerial clash with Aaron Bouwman during the win against Ajax. The tackle left the young defender hospitalized with bruised lungs and chest bones, sparking widespread debate.
Van Bommel expressed genuine remorse over the incident while calling for commentators and fans to exercise restraint before rushing to judge players online.
"It was my fault and I regret that," Van Bommel admitted. "I am glad that Aaron is doing relatively well. But I think people should sometimes think a bit more carefully before shouting something about players."
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Focus turns to long European campaign
Despite dropping points at home, Van Bommel remains confident that PSV can refine their attacking execution and build momentum in the competition. The squad now turns their attention back to domestic commitments before facing their remaining seven Champions League fixtures.
The winger emphasized that maintaining focus amidst outside noise will be crucial for the team's progress.
PSV will look to elevate their game and secure their first European victory of the campaign in the upcoming matchday.
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