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Ruben Amorim's plan for 2026-27 season revealed as ex-Man Utd boss rules out return to Portugal
Taking a sabbatical year
According to A BOLA, Amorim has formulated a clear strategy. The 41-year-old manager is planning to take a formal sabbatical throughout the 2026-27 campaign. His primary objective is to embark on a quest for further knowledge, using this period away from the touchline to refine his coaching competencies. While his name continues to be linked with several vacancies across Europe, including in the Premier League, he is not rushing into a new environment. He intends to study the evolving elite game without daily distractions.
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Exchanging ideas with elite managers
As part of this self-imposed break, Amorim plans to travel and spend time with other top-tier managers who serve as professional benchmarks for him. This process of exchanging ideas and comparing tactical methodologies is a common practice among elite coaches who want to refresh their perspectives. His rise in the coaching world was remarkably swift, moving from Casa Pia to SC Braga, and then quickly into the senior spotlight. Successful stints at Braga and Sporting CP led directly to the Manchester United job without a break, making this upcoming reflection period his first significant managerial pause.
Ruling out a return to Portugal
While Amorim remains a highly respected figure in his homeland, a return to the Portuguese top flight is not currently on the cards. Despite his lifelong affection for Benfica as a former player and supporter, and his historic success at Sporting CP, his future lies abroad. Only an exceptionally lucrative or prestigious offer from a major foreign club would convince him to abandon his sabbatical plans. For the time being, managing in the domestic league where he made his name is considered a closed chapter.
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What comes next?
Looking ahead, Amorim will likely spend the coming months observing the European market while officially remaining on his sabbatical. Once he completes his period of study and tactical refinement, the manager is expected to return to elite football fully recharged, awaiting the right project from a major foreign side.
He may well still have one eye on the goings on at United, who are sitting third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick and face Brentford in their next game on Monday night.