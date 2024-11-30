Ruben Amorim's revolution continues! New boss makes massive Man Utd training change by appointing specialised coaches to work with defenders, midfielders and attackers
Ruben Amorim has appointed a series of specialist coaches to help turn the Manchester United ship around as the Portuguese coach makes his mark.
- Amorim appoints specialist coaches
- Earned first United win against Bodo/Glimt
- Takes on Everton in first home Premier League game