'No decision' - Ruben Amorim reveals he 'doesn't know' if key Man Utd duo will sign new contracts at Old Trafford

There was a time when the potential departures of Maguire and Casemiro might not have caused alarm among supporters. Both endured difficult periods and heavy criticism in recent seasons. Yet under Amorim, each has undergone a quiet revival, regaining form, confidence and authority. Even so, debate continues around whether further extensions represent the right long-term strategy.

Casemiro remains among the Premier League’s highest earners and some within the game question whether another year on similar wages can be justified despite his resurgence. Maguire, meanwhile, has openly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future, though reports suggest he may accept a reduced salary if offered a suitably structured extension.

Asked directly whether decisions had been made, Amorim was clear in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle United’s Boxing Day visit to Old Trafford.

"No, there is no decision," Amorim confirmed to journalists. "We have a lot to do. We need to understand what is going to happen in the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games. I'm really happy with them, but I don't know what is going to happen, so we'll see what is going to happen until the end of the season, what position we will be, and then we'll see."