Ruben Amorim returns after Man Utd flop! AC Milan appoint Portuguese as head coach - with USMNT star Christian Pulisic getting a new boss at San Siro

AC Milan have officially announced the appointment of Amorim as the new head coach of their men's first team. Following his dismissal from Manchester United earlier this year, the 41-year-old returns to the dugout to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

According to reports, Amorim has signed an initial two-year contract keeping him at San Siro until 2028, earning a base salary of €3.5 million per season, with performance bonuses tied to Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri have struggled recently, missing out on Europe's premier club competition for two consecutive campaigns. The club have tracked the manager for years, confident that his modern tactical approach will revitalise a squad that includes prominent talents like Pulisic.



