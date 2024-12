Ruben Amorim blamed Manchester United's 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on "disconnect" after the Red Devils failed to mount a comeback.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd went 3-0 down at Spurs

Staged a second-half fightback but was not enough

Crashed out of the Carabao Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱