Ruben Amorim sends Lisandro Martinez warning as defender returns to Man Utd training after eight months out
Martinez returns to training after eight months injured
Manchester United received a major fitness boost this week as Martinez returned to first-team training for the first time since February. The Argentine defender has been out of action for eight months following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. After undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation programme at Carrington, the 26-year-old was finally spotted back on the training pitch with his teammates on Wednesday.
Despite his visible excitement to return, Martinez will not be part of the travelling squad to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Amorim revealed in his pre-match press conference that the centre-back had pleaded to be included, but was told “no” as the Red Devils continue to prioritise his long-term fitness. Martinez’s recovery marks a key milestone for the club’s defensive unit, which has been stretched at times since last season, but Amorim is adamant that the process cannot be rushed.
The Reds are currently enjoying a fine run of form, with recent victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton propelling them up the Premier League table. A win at The City Ground could momentarily take Amorim’s side up to second place, but the United boss remains focused on easing Martinez back into action gradually to avoid any setbacks.
Amorim denies Martinez's pleas for Forest squad inclusion
Asked about Martinez’s potential inclusion for the Forest clash, Amorim made it clear that he had to step in and slow things down: “He wants to go to this one [Forest], he isn’t going to this one. He’s going to need time.” The Portuguese coach added: “He has started training with us. Slowly, he is going to get better.”
Amorim also highlighted the importance of Martinez’s influence around the squad, even while working his way back to full fitness: “It’s really good. He gives us that edge in every training session, that is also really good for us. The rest of the guys we have one day. I don’t know about Harry Maguire, the rest are fit.”
The World Cup-winning defender has been out since February and underwent surgery earlier this year, making Amorim’s conservative approach both expected and necessary.
Martinez still a ways away from full playing fitness
Martinez’s long-awaited return to training marks a key moment in his United journey. Since joining from Ajax in 2022, the Argentine has become a fan favourite for his passion, defensive aggression and leadership qualities. He has made 91 appearances for the club, contributing three goals and helping United to lift both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup under Erik ten Hag.
The 26-year-old’s absence since February was deeply felt across the backline, as United often struggled with defensive consistency. During his time on the sidelines, the team Red Devils through several centre-back pairings, with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, each taking turns to anchor the defence. Martinez’s return to full fitness promises to restore a level of composure and aggression that United have occasionally lacked, but Amorim is acutely aware that returning too quickly could risk aggravating his knee injury.
His rehabilitation at Carrington has been a long but steady process. After surgery on his ACL, Martinez spent months in individual recovery before gradually rejoining team drills. United’s medical team and Amorim’s staff have kept a close eye on his progress, and while his return to training has been hailed as a “significant step,” full match fitness is still some distance away.
Martinez facing a lot of competition for starting spot
Manchester United face a crucial run of fixtures heading into November, with Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest followed by a visit to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. While fans may be eager to see Martinez back in competitive action, Amorim’s stance suggests the centre-back’s return could come only after the break. That timeline would give the Argentine ample time to build sharpness and reintegrate fully into matchday training routines.
The competition for defensive spots is fierce, with Maguire rediscovering form and De Ligt providing valuable depth— meaning Martinez will need to prove his readiness before reclaiming a starting berth.
