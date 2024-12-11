Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Ruben Amorim handed double injury boost as Man Utd travel for Viktoria Plzen Europa League test

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimViktoria Plzen vs Manchester UnitedViktoria PlzenEuropa League

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie at Viktoria Plzen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd up against Viktoria Plzen next
  • Lindelof and Collyer back in squad
  • Amorim has lost last two matches
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱