Mason Mount's World Cup dreams over? Ruben Amorim confirms setback for injury-prone Man Utd star

Patrick Dorgu scored the only goal of the game in United's narrow triumph over Eddie Howe's Newcastle side, the Dane firing past Aaron Ramsdale midway through the first half. The Magpies were arguably the more dominant of the two sides in Manchester on Friday night but the were unable to find a breakthrough once they went behind to Dorgu's fine strike.

However, it was Mount's withdrawal at the break that proved a concern for United as Ruben Amorim's side battle an ongoing absentee crisis. United are already without key personnel having lost Bruno Fernandes to injury in the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend.

Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo were also missing for United due to injury, though the trio are close to a return. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all on international duty with Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Morocco, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

And the 26-year-old's injury is a further blow for Amorim, who at full time said that Mount "felt something" that forced his withdrawal.