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Ruben Amorim gets the job! Ex-Man Utd coach expected to take over as AC Milan boss ahead of Oliver Glasner after latest meeting with Serie A bosses
Amorim moves into pole position
The landscape of AC Milan's search for a new head coach has shifted dramatically over the last 24 hours. While several names have been linked with the vacancy at San Siro, Ruben Amorim has now moved into pole position following a lengthy and productive meeting with the club's ownership today. The Portuguese tactician, who is looking to rebuild his reputation after a difficult spell in the Premier League, is now being discussed as the primary choice to succeed the outgoing leadership.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have put a provisional two-year contract on the table, which includes an option for a third season. This long-term commitment signals Gerry Cardinale's intent to provide stability to a project that faltered during the previous campaign. Paradoxically, the collapse of a potential management role for Ralf Rangnick has allowed Milan's hierarchy to pivot more freely toward Amorim, who is now the leading candidate to take the reins.
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Glasner slides down the shortlist
The rise of Amorim has come at the expense of Oliver Glasner, who until recently appeared to be the favourite for the role. Glasner had been heavily championed by Rangnick, but with the German veteran no longer set to influence the club's technical direction, his preferred candidates have lost significant ground. Milan’s pursuit has become more independent, leading to a "sharp drop" in Glasner's prospects despite his previous success.
The hierarchy is now prioritising a very specific tactical identity. Owner Gerry Cardinale has expressed a desire for a team that plays with a high defensive line, remains aggressive in transition, and executes immediate ball recovery. Amorim’s tactical profile is seen as a better fit for this "proactive" vision than other names on the list. Interestingly, the former Sporting CP boss was already on Milan's radar two years ago before the club eventually decided to appoint Paulo Fonseca.
Financial hurdles and final decisions
As the interview process continues, Matthias Jaissle remains an alternative, though he presents a significant financial challenge. The Al-Ahli coach is currently protected by a €6 million release clause, a figure that Milan would likely prefer to invest in the playing squad rather than a coaching buyout. This financial reality further strengthens Amorim's position as the most viable path forward for the club.
In addition to Amorim and Jaissle, Cardinale has also sounded out Alvaro Arbeloa, who is available after parting ways with Real Madrid.
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Milan race against time to hire Allegri successor
With the 2026-27 Serie A season approaching and the summer transfer window about to accelerate, Milan need to finalise their decision quickly, especially as the club remains without a successor to Massimiliano Allegri after failing to secure Champions League qualification last season.
Faced with pressure from a fanbase that has grown restless and is demanding a clear direction for the future, Milan hopes that by securing a new coach, they can finally provide the "reconstruction" that former club legends have called for, establishing a cohesive strategy before pre-season training begins in earnest."