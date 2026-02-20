'A load of rubbish!' - Anthony Gordon hits back at Arsenal and Liverpool transfer links after hitting Newcastle form

It is not the first time that Gordon has found himself at the centre of speculation. He saw a return to his Merseyside roots discussed just 18 months after completing a £40 million ($54m) switch to St James’ Park in January 2023.

Everton academy graduate Gordon grew up as a Liverpool supporter and has never shied away from the fact that he would like to don a famous red jersey, having been released by Anfield-based heavyweights at the age of 11.

He has previously conceded that a failed move to Merseyside in 2024 - a summer that included his first major tournament as a senior international - messed with his head and left him seeking a break from the stresses of professional football.

Gordon told the Daily Mail: “It was difficult for me because one, I had the Euros, which was horrendous for me mentally. I was there but I wasn’t playing. Then I had the transfer stuff. With PSR [profit and sustainability rules], I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen. I had to get my head around that [idea of joining Liverpool] to begin with, and then to get my head around it again [when it didn’t happen] was hard. I’m a human being. It’s really difficult.”