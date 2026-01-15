'He was on the beach a week ago!' - Roy Keane savages Man Utd's new coaching setup after interim boss Michael Carrick appointed Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate

Outspoken former Red Devils captain Keane is not convinced by that unit. He has enjoyed a lively debate with Gary Neville on the Stick to Football podcast.

Neville said: “Steve Holland, I'm not saying it's going to bring success, but he is a serious operator. I think it's made Carrick's staff better.” Keane quipped back with: “What about the other coaches he's brought in?”

Neville admitted: “The other two look like people he's sort of relied upon. I don't know I've never seen the other two coach.” Keane went on to say: “He's on the beach two weeks ago, Jonny Evans. Jonny Evans leaves Man United four or five weeks ago as a loans manager and then Darren Fletcher strangely enough gives him a job. He has two games, Fletch goes and Carrick gives him a job, great isn't it. We should all go to Barbados for a week.

“You're on about getting your coaching staff in, you're praising one of them saying he's experienced and then we just let the other two go, Jonathan Woodgate and Jonny Evans. What has Jonny Evans done to be a coach of Man United's first team? He left the job four weeks ago - loans manager and ironically comes back working with the first team. That's a big step up isn't it?”

