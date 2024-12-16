Roy Keane left spluttering with rage by Kyle Walker playacting as Man Utd legend tears into Man City captain for 'embarrassing' clash with Rasmus Hojlund in derby defeat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane was left spluttering with rage after witnessing Kyle Walker’s “embarrassing” playacting on derby day.
- City defender tangled with United striker
- Fell to the ground after heads pressed together
- Ex-Red Devils skipper left less than impressed