Roy Keane lays into 'frightened' Man Utd and claims Red Devils 'weren't nasty enough' in West Ham draw

Ex-Red Devils captain Keane was scathing in his post-game assessment, with the Irishman less than impressed with the collective effort being put in by United - with too many players hiding when the going gets tough.

Keane told Sky Sports: “After they get the goal, you are playing against a team in the bottom three, they take their foot off the gas. You're 1-0 up! Take nothing away from West Ham, and they just about deserved the equaliser. You are just putting yourself under pressure. Every time I watch this United team, they are disappointing. They aren't clinical, they weren't nasty enough to get the job done.

“People will be scratching their heads. One minute they are making progress, win and you go fifth. There will be a lot of frustration. Show your quality. In their last three or four games, I think it has been desperate. Really poor. An opportunity to get the job done and they were almost frightened. We are talking about fifth here by the way. Same old problems.”

Keane added on United’s lack of intensity, with Amorim contributing to that: “United are making substitutions, and he is entitled to do that, but I was watching people come off and it was like they had won the league! Show some intensity. It was all a bit, 'this is cool'. You cannot be cool when you're 1-0 up. Get the job done! United have better players than West Ham but this is not a good United team. It was too relaxed, get the job done!”

