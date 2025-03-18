'I know you're talking about Roy Keane' - Bruno Fernandes responds to criticism from legendary former Man Utd captain after Irishman claimed his 'talent is not enough'
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has addressed recent criticism of his on-field demeanour from Red Devils legend Roy Keane.
- Keane claimed Fernandes needs more than 'talent'
- Man Utd captain scored against Leicester
- Fernandes says he respects Keane's opinion