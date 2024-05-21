The Rondo: GOAL USA roundtable on Gio Reyna, Gregg Berhalter and USMNT's pre-Copa America June camp roster

Our writers debate what the USMNT will - and should - look like during the June camp, the striker spot, Gio Reyna and more.

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter on Monday released his preliminary Copa America roster for a pair of June friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, with 27 players called into camp in advance of what will eventually be a 26-man roster for this summer's marquee event.

But questions loom.

Who slots into the XI to replace an injured Sergino Dest? Does Berhalter need to tweak his tactics and formation without his star defender? What about out-of-form stars such as Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun?

And then there's the roster itself: were the right choices made, and has anyone been snubbed?

All valid questions, and our GOAL US writers weigh in with the latest edition of...The Rondo.