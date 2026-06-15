Ronaldo says Carlo Ancelotti is using Raphinha wrong as Brazil legend questions decisions in 'nervous' World Cup draw against Morocco

Ronaldo, who played under Ancelotti at AC Milan, was left puzzled by the positioning of certain key players during Brazil's opening World Cup fixture. Speaking on ESPN Brasil's 'Resenha da Copa' ahead of the clash with Haiti, O Fenomeno highlighted a specific concern regarding Raphinha's deployment on the left flank, despite his stellar club form in a different role.

“The Raphinha on the left, when he had an incredible year with Barcelona playing on the right? Some things that were not possible to understand, which, in the second half, already started to improve,” Ronaldo explained.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner believes that by playing Raphinha out of position, Brazil lose the natural width and directness that has made the winger so dangerous at the Spotify Camp Nou.