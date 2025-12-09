Getty Images Sport
Ronald Araujo makes 'spiritual journey' to Tel Aviv to boost recovery as Gerard Pique defends 'emotionally shaken' Barcelona star
Araujo takes special break from Barcelona
The Uruguayan centre-back has been absent from the first-team picture recently, missing the last three La Liga matches due to personal reasons. However, it has emerged that Araujo has been granted special permission by the club to travel to Israel, seeking solace and mental clarity as he attempts to reset ahead of the second half of the campaign.
According to reports from Sport, the trip is not merely for leisure but serves as a crucial component of his rehabilitation. A deeply religious man, Araujo felt the need to disconnect from the toxic noise surrounding Barcelona and reconnect with his faith. The pressure of wearing the captain's armband, combined with persistent injury setbacks and fierce criticism from sections of the fanbase, has reportedly left the defender "emotionally shaken," prompting the need for a total psychological reset.
- AFP
Pique praises Araujo's decision
The decision to step away from the spotlight has been applauded by former Barcelona captain Pique. In a candid interview with Sport, the retired defender praised Araujo for having the courage to prioritise his mental health over the demands of the fixture calendar.
"Mental health must be taken care of. It is evident, not only in the world of football or sport," Pique stated. "In this case, Ronald has raised his hand and said 'enough' and I think the club does very well to listen to him, give him the necessary time, and I think that all football fans in Spain should reflect a little."
Pique’s comments highlight a shifting culture within the club. Previously, players were expected to play through the pain, whether it was physical or mental. However, Hansi Flick and the Barcelona hierarchy appear to be taking a more modern, holistic approach with Araujo, recognising that a player cannot perform at the elite level if their mind is not at peace.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
No more free-for-all on abuse, says Pique
Pique went further than just defending Araujo; he launched a scathing attack on the culture of abuse that permeates Spanish football. The World Cup winner believes that football lags woefully behind the rest of society when it comes to basic respect and human decency.
"Sport has always been slower in all this," Pique argued, referencing the slow progress on other social issues. "I remember the era of racism, that of violence in stadiums... At the fan level, it is like in football we are always the last to adapt to the moments.
"It is time for there to be respect towards the professional, it is time that we stop being a world of 'open bar' [free-for-all] where everyone can do and insult whatever they want."
Pique spoke from a place of deep personal experience. During the height of the Catalan independence referendum and Spain's golden era, Pique was often the target of vicious abuse from his own countrymen while playing for the national team. He revealed the unhealthy coping mechanisms he was forced to develop to survive, mechanisms he implies Araujo should not have to rely on.
"I remember that I, in my time, especially for a few years with the issue of the independence process, going to the national team I lived that," Pique recalled. "You have to build an armour and it reaches a point, which is not even healthy, that you don't care what they say or what people think.
"But that is the only way to preserve your mental health and be well emotionally. Others may find it harder or do not want to adopt these measures that I took."
- AFP
What comes next?
For Araujo, the immediate priority is finding peace in Tel Aviv. The club has set no specific date for his return to competitive action, prioritising his full recovery over rushing him back for La Liga duty.
The hope within the Barcelona camp is that the defender returns revitalised, free from the "emotional shaking" that has plagued his season.
Advertisement