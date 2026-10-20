Mark Pain
'You see how big Liverpool are!' – Ronald Araujo opens up on position change and Anfield life
Araujo relishes Liverpool responsibility and fan connection
Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo represented the playing squad in Monday's press conference ahead of hosting Villarreal at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League. Having arrived from Barcelona, the Uruguayan international expressed gratitude for the warm reception from local supporters.
Araujo admitted that playing for Liverpool carries immense demands, but insisted he thrives under high-pressure expectations.
The defender declared himself fully committed to delivering success in both domestic and European competitions.
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Defender warns against Villarreal's possession style
Having faced Villarreal on numerous occasions during his time in Spain, Araujo warned that the Yellow Submarine possess exceptional passing quality. "Behind Barcelona, they have the most possession in La Liga so that tells you the type of players they have," Araujo observed.
"I know Villarreal well; I faced them many times. They are a great side and have great players."
"But we are at Anfield and we have our identity. We have to give everything from the first minute and impose ourselves on the game," he asserted.
Adaptability, language lessons, and missing Szoboszlai
Araujo embraced playing as a right-back under Iraola while revealing he is studying English to communicate effectively with young team-mates like Rio Ngumoha and Jeremy Jacquet. "I'm not going to deny I feel more comfortable playing as a centre-back, but it's not a problem," Araujo noted.
"In football there's a universal language, where if you have to shout at someone, you're going to understand it."
Addressing Dom Szoboszlai's injury absence, Araujo added: "Dom is a spectacular player... Right now, we can't have him in the side and I'm sure we'll miss him, but we have great quality within our squad."
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Reds look to extend dominant European home record
Backed by an exceptional home record of 15 wins from their last 16 Champions League group stage or league phase games at Anfield, Liverpool enter the tie full of confidence.
Although Villarreal arrived following a 3-1 win over Napoli, Araujo remains convinced the Reds have the quality to go far in Europe.
Liverpool target three points at 20:00 BST to maintain their perfect start in this season's competition.
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