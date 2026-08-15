Romelu Lukaku promises Fenerbahce fans more than just goals after completing move

Speaking during his official unveiling on Fenerbahce's YouTube channel, the summer signing outlined his ambition to quickly pick up the language: "I think I'll start lessons on Monday. I want to learn Turkish. At every club I've played for, I always wanted to be able to talk to the people. Hopefully, I'll be able to speak Turkish in three to four months. It won't be easy, but I will do my best."

He also shared his relief at finally getting the move over the line, adding: "You know, I've actually been waiting for this for a month. It's an honour to be here, something I've wanted for a long time."