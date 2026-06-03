Romelu Lukaku scores his 90th international goal as Belgium beat Croatia in World Cup warm-up clash

Belgium asserted their dominance in the first half at Stadion Rujevica, with Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans continuing his fine club form on the international stage. The opening goal arrived in the 38th minute following a period of sustained pressure from the visitors. Jeremy Doku whipped a dangerous cross into the area that eventually fell to Tielemans after deflections involving Josip Sutalo and Maxim De Cuyper. The midfielder remained composed to slot the ball home, giving the Red Devils a deserved lead.

The headline moment arrived deep into stoppage time when Lukaku sealed the victory with his 90th international goal. Despite having only played limited minutes for Napoli this season, the veteran striker showed no signs of rust when he latched onto a direct ball from Hans Vanaken. Lukaku proceeded to smash a powerful finish over Dominik Kotarski to confirm the win in the 96th minute.