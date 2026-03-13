Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar spoke to Serbian website Meridiano Sport after the Europa League match against Bologna (1-1 at the Dall'Ara in the first leg of the round of 16). "It's too early to think about winning the Europa League, but this was a positive result," said the Belgian-born Serbian goalkeeper, born in 1999. "We'll play next week to advance to the next round and then we'll see what happens."
Roma, Svilar and transfer rumours: "The future is now"
In the interview, translated in Italy by TMW, Svilar cuts short the numerous transfer rumours concerning him: "Can they affect my season? Not at all. Zero. Zero point zero. The future is now. I'm only thinking about the present. We'll see what happens on Sunday."
In the interview, Svilar recalls his compatriot Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away in 2022 and was a former Roma player (1992–1994) and former Bologna coach (2019–2022): "I was very young when Sinisa was still a player. I feel sorry for his family and his children for what has happened."
