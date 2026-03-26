Roma and Everton cannot play in the same European competition. There is just one reason for this: the two clubs share the same owner, the American tycoon Dan Friedkin. And UEFA is adamant: multiple ownership is against the rules. Or rather, two clubs under the same ownership can compete in Europe, but they absolutely cannot face each other. And from this perspective, the risk for next season is very real. Just take a look at the Serie A and Premier League tables. Roma are currently sixth in the table, in the Europa League zone, but with the ambition of closing the three-point gap on Como and qualifying for the Champions League. Everton, meanwhile, are eighth on 46 points, in the Conference League zone, level on points with seventh-placed Brentford. But the Europa League is just two goals away (the goal difference with Brentford) and the Champions League is only three points away, with Liverpool fifth on 49 points. As reported by La Repubblica, if both clubs were to qualify for the same competition at the end of the season, one of them would be out.
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Roma and the Friedkins’ shareholdings: the Giallorossi or Everton risk missing out on European football
WHAT THE REGULATIONS SAY
This is what Article 5, paragraph 1 states: ‘No person may be simultaneously involved, directly or indirectly, in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of more than one club participating in the competition.’ Unless notification is provided by 1 March each year. *La Repubblica* attempted to contact Roma, who did not respond to the matter. For this reason, given the gap in the league table between Roma and Everton, a regulatory conflict is possible. What is the solution? UEFA clearly states: ‘If two or more clubs do not meet the criteria designed to ensure the integrity of the competition, only one of them may be admitted.’In other words, this means exclusion. The selection criteria are clear: in the first instance, preference will be given to ‘the club that finished highest in its domestic league’. Then, ‘the club whose association is highest on the UEFA access list’.
ROMA'S FIXTURES
Roma still have eight matches left to try and achieve their goal of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. After the international break, they will face Inter at San Siro, then Pisa and Atalanta at home, an away trip to Bologna, a home match against Fiorentina, a game at the Tardini against Parma, a home derby against Lazio and an away trip to the Bentegodi on the final day of the 2025–2026 Serie A season.