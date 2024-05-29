Rodrygo denies he has any plans to leave Real Madrid despite impending Kylian Mbappe arrival after hinting he could seek transfer

Getty Ritabrata BanerjeeRodrygo denies he has any plans to leave Real Madrid despite impending Kylian Mbappe arrival after hinting he could seek transferRodrygoReal MadridTransfersLaLigaRodrygo refuted rumours related to his move away from Real Madrid due to Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodrygo claimed he won't leave Real MadridHinted he could move away in an interviewWill be in action for Los Blancos in Champions League finalArticle continues below