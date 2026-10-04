AFLOSPORT
Captain's touch! Goalscorer Rodri hails 'mature' La Roja after breaking goal drought in Oviedo
Rodri steers Spain to victory over disciplined Czechia
Spain captain Rodri produced a influential midfield display, scoring his side's second goal in a 3-1 UEFA Nations League Group 3 win against Czechia in Oviedo. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Rodri doubled the lead with a precise long-range finish.
Jiří Sláma pulled one back for Czechia before substitute Mikel Merino sealed Spain's victory late on.
The result maintains Spain's three-point lead over England at the top of Group 3.
- Photo Players Images
Captain highlights Czech resilience and squad depth
Speaking after the match, Rodri admitted he knew Czechia manager Santi Denia would present a formidable tactical challenge. The midfielder commended Spain's ability to navigate difficult periods with composure despite numerous changes to the starting line-up.
Rodri stressed that every player in the squad must stay fully prepared.
"This was a tough match – I told Santi that we know him and his guys well and that Czechia are a very well-drilled side," Rodri told TDP. "We had to work hard for the win, but the team managed to play the game with maturity. There were a lot of changes, yet our team continues to perform at the highest level. We need everyone fully engaged."
Midfielder targets continued goalscoring momentum
Rodri admitted that scoring for the national team carried extra significance given his recent goal drought for La Roja. The Manchester City anchor hopes his first-half strike will spark further offensive contributions in upcoming fixtures.
Spain's win extended their remarkable unbeaten run across all competitions to 41 matches.
"It’s always extra-special to score for the national team," Rodri added. "I hadn't been producing many goals lately, so hopefully I can find some momentum now; it’s important – we all need to contribute to the scoring."
- Pressinphoto
Spain look to book knockout place against Croatia
Rodri and his team-mates now travel to face Croatia on October 6 as they aim to officially book their place in the Nations League knockout stage. The captain expects another demanding physical test away from home.
Czechia remain bottom of Group 3 without a point.
Spain aim to maintain their perfect campaign in their next outing.
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