AFP
'They don’t get past midfield' - Rodri takes aim at Cape Verde tactics after Spain's frustrating World Cup opener
Rodri fumes at defensive approach
Spain captain Rodri did not hold back in his assessment of Cape Verde’s performance after his side were frustrated in their Group H opener. The Manchester City midfielder suggested that the opposition showed very little ambition to actually play football, choosing instead to camp in their own defensive third for the duration of the match.
Speaking to La 1 after the final whistle, Rodri expressed his annoyance at the tactical setup of the World Cup newcomers. "It wasn’t meant to be. There’s little to complain about," he said. "We knew it was a game that required patience. They sat back and they dropped back very quickly. We couldn’t put it in. We created chances but couldn’t finish. The positive thing is that they barely created anything against us. We need to improve our finishing.
When pressed specifically on the underdog's style of play, Rodri added: "That’s how they play. They don’t get past midfield. It’s a matter of improving our finishing."
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Frustration for La Roja in Atlanta
Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated possession at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium but lacked the clinical edge required to break the deadlock. Ferran Torres came closest to scoring when his effort rattled the crossbar, while various other opportunities were squandered by a Spanish frontline that looked uncharacteristically blunt against the 65th-ranked nation in the world.
Even the introduction of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal with 20 minutes remaining could not spark the breakthrough Spain desperately craved. The draw leaves the Euro 2024 winners with plenty of work to do in their remaining group fixtures if they are to secure a favourable path into the knockout stages of the expanded tournament.
Vozinha the hero for the Blue Sharks
While Rodri was left frustrated, the mood in the Cape Verde camp was one of pure ecstasy. The debutants, representing a nation of just 525,000 people, celebrated the result as if it were a victory. At the heart of their heroic stand was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who produced several vital saves to keep the Spanish giants at bay.
Vozinha, who earned his 90th cap during the stalemate, was visibly emotional following the result. After being presented with the Player of the Match award, the veteran shot-stopper said: "It was a great match. We worked incredibly hard for this moment and this dream. We are very proud. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy."
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Cape Verde prove their worth
The result serves as a massive statement for African football and Cape Verde specifically, who many expected to be the whipping boys of Group H. However, their disciplined defensive display has proved that they belong on the world stage, regardless of the criticism levelled at them by the Spanish camp.
Vozinha concluded by making it clear that his side are not in the United States just to make up the numbers. "We came to the World Cup to compete," he added. "I know there are people who think we are a small and weak team, but we are here to compete and give it our all."
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