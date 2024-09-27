'Rodri's season is over' - Pep Guardiola confirms catastrophic blow for Man City as football injury expert suggests Spaniard may never be the same player again
Man City star Rodri will not feature again this season and an injury expert has given the bleak outlook that he may not be the same player again
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rodri sustained ligament damage vs Arsenal
- Has undergone surgery but 'season is over'
- Told he may not be the same player again