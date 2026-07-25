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Rodri to PSG?! French giants plot audacious bid to challenge Real Madrid for Man City star
Madrid appeared to have the deal wrapped up
The reigning French champions have reached out to City to ascertain the conditions required to sign Rodri, RMC Sport reports. While the Parisian hierarchy had not originally prioritised a new midfielder for this window, the perspective of landing a player of Rodri's calibre - whose current contract at the Etihad Stadium is approaching its final 12 months - is viewed as an opportunity simply too significant to ignore. The strategy reflects a broader shift at the Parc des Princes, as they look to maintain their status as the pre-eminent force in European football following their recent successes on the continental stage.
However, PSG are far from alone in their admiration for the technical specialist. Real Madrid have long been considered the frontrunners for his signature, and reports suggest that the Spanish giants have already reached a verbal agreement with the player, though the club have since dismissed such claims. Los Blancos view Rodri as the ideal successor to their ageing midfield legends, yet the operation remains complex as the club must first sanction significant departures in that department to facilitate the financial requirements of the deal.
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PSG rethink their summer plans
Faced with the rare chance to land a player of Rodri's calibre, PSG's hierarchy have opted to shift course and insert themselves directly into a deal many assumed was already heading to Madrid, with the reigning back-to-back European champions unwilling to let the opportunity slip by without at least testing the water.
Adding further intrigue to the saga, Barcelona have also made contact with the player's representatives. Following a long-term injury to Frenkie de Jong, the Catalan club is desperate to bolster its engine room and views Rodri as the ultimate solution, though their financial constraints may prove a stumbling block in a direct bidding war against the financial muscle of PSG.
Direct contact made with the City
PSG have already opened a direct line of communication with City, seeking clarity on the financial terms that would be required to get a deal over the line. The move represents a serious escalation from mere background interest to active, tangible engagement with the selling club.
Executives in the French capital are now said to be weighing up a genuine attempt to hijack the move, a bold strategy that could catch Real Madrid off guard and reshape the outcome of one of the summer's most closely watched sagas involving one of the sport's most decorated midfielders.
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Rodri's trophy-laden spell at City
Since arriving at the Etihad in a club £62.8 million deal from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has become one of the most decorated players in Manchester City's history, amassing 13 major trophies with the club. That haul includes four Premier League titles, three League Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield, with the midfielder starting the vast majority of the more than 300 appearances he has made for the club across all competitions.
His importance to Pep Guardiola's side was underlined most emphatically during City's historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, when Rodri scored the only goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan and was named the competition's Player of the Season. That individual brilliance was further recognised in 2024, when he became the first Manchester City player in history to win the Ballon d'Or.
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