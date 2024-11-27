Rodri is irreplaceable! Alarming stat lays bare midfielder's influence as Man City continue to struggle in Ballon d'Or winner's ACL injury-enforced absence
Rodri's influence at Manchester City is laid bare as the English champions continue to struggle in the Ballon d'Or winner's absence.
- City are winless in their last six matches
- Rodri's shoes are turning out to be too big to fill
- Has faced most big chances in the Premier League since his injury