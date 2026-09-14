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'It is a tournament of moments!' - Rodri insists Barcelona need solidity over style to conquer Europe
European ambitions and reality check
Rodri has quickly become the focal point of Hansi Flick's new-look Barcelona side following his high-profile summer switch from Manchester City. The 30-year-old moved to Camp Nou after a trophy-laden seven-year spell in England, where he won four Premier League titles alongside numerous other honours, most notably leading City to their first-ever Champions League triumph. While the excitement surrounding his arrival is palpable among the Blaugrana faithful, the midfielder is keeping his feet firmly on the ground regarding the club's primary objective: ending a 12-year drought in Europe.
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Rodri was clear about where the team stands in the European hierarchy. 'Yes, evidently I see that it is a feasible title and it is, so to speak, that little step we have left to consolidate and show Europe the team we are. Beyond that, I don't think we're favorites. We have to understand where we've come from, we have to understand what it takes to be champions, and this team still needs to refine several things to become champions,' Rodri explained.
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The importance of tactical maturity
The midfielder's perspective is shaped by his years under Pep Guardiola, where he famously ended City's European curse by scoring the winning goal against Inter in the 2023 final. Barcelona remain five-time European champions, but have failed to reach the final since their last triumph in 2014-15, with semi-final runs in 2018-19 and 2024-25 marking their best efforts since. Rodri believes the Catalans possess the raw talent required to compete with the elite, but lack the specific experience needed to navigate the treacherous waters of the knockout rounds.
Speaking on the nature of the competition, he added: 'Players like me come a little bit for that too, to grow and give the team part that I think is important to win titles as peculiar as the Champions League, because I think that the Champions League is not a tournament of who is the best, it is a tournament of moments and of understanding what those moments are and I think that's perhaps the margin this team has left. Now, if you ask me if there are any chances, that's why I came here.'
Learning from past mistakes
Barcelona's recent history in the Champions League has been marred by defensive collapses and costly errors, highlighted by last season's quarter-final exit to Atletico Madrid, where a 2-0 home defeat followed a red card for Pau Cubarsi. Rodri was asked specifically about these tactical failings and how the current squad can avoid repeating past nightmares.
Addressing the tactical requirements for success, he stated: 'It's a bit of what you say, they are controlling those moments that are differential for a tie, when the important ties come. The red cards, the penalties, the perhaps not conceding more than what is necessary. All those are things that determine whether you pass or you don't pass. So, it's perhaps more valuable to be less offensively prolific and more consistent and solid.'
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Experience as the ultimate teacher
The Spanish international believes that the current squad is currently in a learning phase, even as they enjoy an explosive start to the campaign. Barcelona have opened the new season in dominant fashion, winning their first five La Liga matches while scoring 21 goals, before sweeping aside Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener. Nevertheless, Rodri maintains that the scars of past defeats will ultimately serve as the foundation for long-term European success.
He concluded by reflecting on the growth required to lift the trophy: 'And the teams that have been able to win have shown you that, so it is the margin we have for improvement and I am sure of it. But that's also linked to experience. I've always said that before you win, you have to lose and you have to learn, and those of us who have been able to win important things know that. I've played in the Champions League countless times before we were able to win, so I understand that there's a learning process in that experience, and I understand that the players learn year after year.'
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