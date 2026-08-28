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Robin Roefs signs new long-term Sunderland contract after impressive debut season
Dutch stopper commits future
The 23-year-old goalkeeper has officially tied his long-term future to the Black Cats after registering 10 clean sheets across 35 Premier League appearances last term. An impressive debut campaign from the former NEC standout earned him Sunderland's 2025-26 Men's Young Player of the Season award alongside a senior international debut for the Netherlands. The Wearside hierarchy acted swiftly to secure his services against potential suitors, locking down a vital defensive cornerstone at the Stadium of Light.
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Director praises goalkeeper humility
Sunderland sporting director Florent Ghisolfi enthusiastically welcomed the key custodian's contract extension.
Discussing the new deal with the club's official website, Ghisolfi explained: "We are very pleased that Robin has committed his future to Sunderland until 2031. He had a strong first season with us, but what we value just as much is his humility, his willingness to work and his desire to keep improving every day. These qualities reflect the identity and the standards we want to build at this Club.
"Robin is proud to represent Sunderland, and we are equally proud to have him with us. He is an important part of this team and of our future, but we all know there is still a lot of work ahead of us. We want to keep progressing together, with ambition and humility."
Shot stopper relishes journey
Roefs' commanding displays between the posts played a central role in guiding the Black Cats to a seventh-place finish and securing Europa League qualification.
Expressing his delight at extending his stay on Wearside, Roefs stated: "Sunderland has felt like home from the moment I arrived. Last season was incredible, finishing seventh and qualifying for Europe, but we all feel there's so much more to come from this squad of players, so we're now focused on what's next. I'm really excited about playing my part in the bright future of this football club."
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Fulham clash tests resilience
Roefs is set to retain his place between the posts when the Black Cats host Fulham at the Stadium of Light in their second league outing of the season this weekend. Regis Le Bris' side are under pressure to produce an immediate response following an opening-day 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town. Securing a home victory will be essential to generating positive momentum before their domestic and European fixture schedules intensify.
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