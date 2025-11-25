Getty
Roberto Martinez launches passionate defence of 'hungry' Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal national team
Ronaldo's record is 'incredible'
Appearing as a guest analyst on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Martinez spoke at length about Ronaldo and why he remains an important asset for Portugal, even at an age when most players are long retired.He will be 41 by the time the World Cup comes around and has a contract with Al-Nassr that runs until after his 42nd birthday in 2027.
"Obviously, everybody has an opinion [on Ronaldo]," Martinez said. "What I've been seeing is that, when we win and Cristiano scores the goal or two goals, the question in the press is, 'What are you going to do when Cristiano is not there? The team depends on Cristiano too much.' When Cristiano doesn't score, it's 'How are you going to win when you've got a 40-year-old in the team?'
"For us, it's easier than that. He plays because he's scored 25 goals in the last 30 games. His record is incredible. When he walks into the training camp, he's an example of professionalism, looking after himself, and using every day to become better. Then it's that pride of playing for the national team. He's the only [male] player in the world, in history, to play 227 [international] games.
"There are aspects that go down to the behaviour now. Nobody has anything given in international football. Every player has got an incredible competitive edge and what Cristiano brings alongside goalscoring – he's changed as a player, he's not the 18, 19-year-old winger that we saw – is his attitude and hungry feeling for the national team. So, while he has that, he's an incredible source of contagious positivity in the dressing room."
Ronaldo has the 'biggest hunger' of any player
After everything he's achieved in his career, Martinez noted that Ronaldo is still determined to get better. His physical body is serving him well and it’s only his mindset that will change that.
"He's become a specialist in the box as a finisher, and it's this desire to carry on improving," the Portugal boss continued. "I always believed that the body retires the player. When I've seen Cristiano work, I'm convinced it's the brain that retires the footballer. His body follows his focus and mindset.
"He doesn't do it for anybody [else], he does it for himself. When we're analysing players, we can speak about any aspect, [but] we never analyse the hunger. He's got the biggest hunger that I've seen in a player. Normally a player wins a trophy and there is not the same hunger the next day in their way of working. He has that. I don't know if it's natural or something he works hard at, but he's got that hungriness not to let himself down.
"I don't think he needs to show anything. I think he's got to a point now that he plays for himself and the people he loves because he doesn't need to prove anybody wrong. What he's achieved already is enough to leave a legacy."
Ronaldo's recent lack of tournament goals
But even with Ronaldo continuing to score goals for Portugal at a prolific rate, including in the summer's UEFA Nations League final against Spain, his record in major international tournaments has been surprisingly poor by his overall career standard.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has only found the net eight times across his five previous World Cups, spanning 22 appearances. His European Championship record is better, 14 goals in 30 games, but it's still only 22 goals in more than 50 tournament games for a player who holds the world record for goals in men's international football.
Ronaldo found the net only once at the 2022 World Cup and was actually dropped from the starting XI by ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos after the group stage. At Euro 2024, it was no goals at all.
Ronaldo's exemplary fitness record
Ronaldo has never missed an international tournament because of injury, nor has he ever suffered any kind of significant absence during 23 years as a professional player – it's a major factor why he's been able to play more than 1,000 career games for club and country.
Keeping himself fit over the next six months, whilst also aiming to win a first piece of major silverware at club level since leaving Juventus in 2021, is going to be crucial.
