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Roberto Martinez saw 'many signs' of Diogo Jota's presence in dramatic Portugal win as coach points out late star's jersey number in Croatia scoreline
Ramos seals the win with historic goal
Portugal booked their place in the last 16 after securing a breathless 2-1 comeback victory against Croatia in a chaotic round-of-32 clash. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a crucial second-half penalty before substitute Goncalo Ramos headed home a dramatic winner at 93:09, registering the latest match-winning goal in the nation's World Cup history. The Selecao survived a major scare deep into stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol's late equaliser was ruled out for offside in controversial circumstances.
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Martinez observes symbolic signs
Speaking to broadcasters after the emotional final whistle, Martinez lauded the immense tactical discipline and mental fortitude shown by his players after conceding early in the second half. The Spanish tactician dedicated the monumental victory to the memory of Jota, highlighting how the final scoreline beautifully mirrored the late Liverpool attacker's former international jersey number. The match fell on the eve of the anniversary of Jota's death, and the Portugal players gathered around a shirt with the number 21 on it as they celebrated the result.
Martinez stated: "The World Cups are like that, they're not just group stage games anymore. The first half was fantastic. The intensity, the arrival in the final third... There's always danger against a team like Croatia, which has a great ability to use the ball. To concede a goal and still believe strongly, to use the players on the bench. That's the mentality that helps win games.
"Perfect games in the World Cups don't exist anymore. Discipline, the ability to have talent, but then the ability to play with heart. Our players enjoyed it for Portugal, for Ricardo Carvalho's father, and for our Diogo Jota and Andre.
"It was a typical Diogo game. 2-1, which is number 21, against Croatia, which was the last team he scored against, at Jamor. Many signs. Diogo showed a lot of strength and energy. Now he's very happy and proud."
Squad depth offers variety
The tactical flexibility provided by Portugal's diverse attacking bench proved to be the decisive factor in breaking down Croatia's stubborn defensive structure. Martinez emphasised the unique profiles within his squad, praising the clinical edge of his primary goalscorers while noting that the intense internal competition for starting berths continues to drive their campaign forward.
Martinez concluded: "We have many different profiles. There isn't a player in the World Cup who can take a penalty like Cristiano did, and there isn't another striker with the strength and ability to get into the box like Goncalo Ramos. We had more players who could help.
"Goncalo getting into the starting eleven? That's what we want. There are many players, Joao Felix is also having a very good World Cup."
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Iberian giants set collision
Portugal now face a monumental tactical assignment when they battle reigning European champions Spain in Texas on Monday. Martinez’s men must significantly refine their defensive transition play, having surrendered dangerous counter-attacking opportunities throughout a frantic second half against the Croatians. Facing a clinical Spanish side that routinely dominates possession, the Selecao will rely heavily on their lethal attacking efficiency to secure passage into the quarter-finals.
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