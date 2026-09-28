'There's too much anxiety!' - Roberto Mancini speaks out ahead of Montella showdown in Bursa

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini arrived at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi in Bursa targeting the Azzurri's first points of the UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkey. The fixture brings Mancini face to face with Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella, with whom he formed a 37-goal attack at Sampdoria under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 1996/97.

Mancini praised his former team-mate's managerial work while warning that Turkey possess an abundance of talent.

The match comes three days after Italy suffered a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in Rome.