ZUMA Press Wire
Perico power! Roberto ready for England revenge after waiting for dream Spain call
Roberto Fernandez celebrates maiden Spain inclusion
Espanyol forward Roberto Fernandez addressed reporters for the first time as a senior international at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas. The 24-year-old striker earned his maiden call-up from head coach Luis de la Fuente for Spain's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.
Having endured a difficult period at Portuguese side Braga before reviving his career with Espanyol, Fernandez described reaching the national team as a dream come true.
He admitted watching the official squad video alongside his family until his name appeared at the end.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Striker reveals De la Fuente advice and squad warmth
Speaking to the press, Fernandez detailed his initial conversations with De la Fuente upon arriving in camp. The manager instructed the forward to maintain the form that earned his selection while learning from his new international team-mates.
Fernandez praised the squad's welcoming atmosphere, highlighting Marc Cucurella's intensity and Pedri's technical quality during training drills.
"He basically told me to just be myself," Fernandez stated. "To keep doing everything the way I have been at the beginning of this season. To enjoy it and to learn. The group is spectacular."
Forward credits Espanyol turnaround and seeks England redemption
Fernandez expressed deep gratitude to Espanyol for placing total confidence in his abilities following his loan and eventual permanent transfer. He noted that facing England brought back memories of a bitter Under-21 defeat, creating a chance for personal redemption.
The forward emphasized that playing regularly in LaLiga accelerated his tactical maturity over recent seasons.
"It’s an honour to represent a club like Espanyol, which gave me all the confidence I needed when I was having a tough time at Braga," Fernandez added. "My goal was to come to the national team."
- AFP
World champions prepare for Wembley Nations League opener
Spain prepare to return to competitive action as they face England at Wembley Stadium in London on 26 September. De la Fuente's side will then host Croatia in Seville on 29 September before tackling the Czech Republic in Oviedo on 2 October.
Fernandez stands ready to make his senior debut and contribute to Spain's Nations League Final Four push.
The world champions aim to launch their new campaign with a strong performance away from home.
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