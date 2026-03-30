Roberto De Zerbi warned Tottenham board could 'ruin' his repuation as Rio Ferdinand highlights risk in replacing Igor Tudor

Ferdinand has expressed serious doubts about the internal structure at Tottenham and how it might impact a high-profile coach like De Zerbi, who has emerged as the top candidate to replace Tudor following his recent dismissal.

While acknowledging the world-class infrastructure at the club, the pundit suggested that the problems run much deeper than the pitch, pointing the finger directly at the board. The Europa League holders are currently hovering just one point above the relegation zone after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ferdinand stated: “Listen, at the moment I’d be more worried about the hierarchy, I’d be looking into that. Why has it gone so wrong for so many? Big names, new ones… why has this place not been able to kick on? I don’t understand it because they’ve got it all sitting there… are they [the hierarchy] going to be a hinderance to me [Tottenham’s next manager] behind the scenes? Are they going to ruin my reputation even more now? What’s the situation here?”