Robert Sanchez left 'really disappointed' at controversial Liam Rosenior decision as Chelsea boss claims he doesn't have a No.1
Rosenior backs Sanchez despite dropping Chelsea goalkeeper
Addressing the growing pressure on his goalkeeper, Rosenior praised Sanchez's reaction to being left out. He explained: "I've been really honest with Rob. He was really disappointed not to play, which is what I expect from every player, whether they're a goalkeeper or an outfield player. But the way Rob responded in training, the way he supported Filip - in the warm-up, in the dressing room - was magnificent."
No established No.1 at Stamford Bridge
Discussing whether he has a No.1 goalkeeper, Rosenior added: "For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position differently for each game. I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch. I know, traditionally, if there's a change of goalkeeper, people assume he's now the number one. That's not the case. We will pick - and I will pick - the best team for each game. Filip [Jorgensen, who replaced Sanchez in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa] hasn't been waiting - he's been working for his opportunity. I thought he took it really, really well. But Rob has put in great performances as well."
Could goalkeeper rotation harm Chelsea?
On whether it's counterproductive to rotate the goalkeeper position, where continuity is often king, Rosenior said: "Yes, you need continuity - but you also need to win football matches. There are different approaches - modern or old‑school. I will pick the team I think is best to win each game. I don't think I've kept the same XI once since I've been here. People can say you need continuity - if we lose, it's because we didn't have enough; if we win, it's the right decision.
"I made a decision for the Aston Villa game that I think was proven correct. Hopefully, I'll make more correct decisions moving forward."
Blues face Wrexham test in FA Cup
Next up for Rosenior's side is a meeting with Championship high-flyers Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round. The Blues faced the Welsh side twice in pre-season over the last few years, beating them 5-0 in 2023 before a 2-2 draw in 2024, and will be heavy favourites to come out on top in Saturday's match.
