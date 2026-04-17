Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool?! Arne Slot told Barcelona striker may 'fancy the challenge' as ex-star recommends transfer to cover for Hugo Ekitike absence

Cole suggested that the recruitment challenge for Liverpool requires a specific profile that can manage the workload without blocking the eventual return of their injured star. He highlighted that a short-term deal for an established world-class finisher could be the most logical step for the hierarchy if they are to start next season in the best possible condition.

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Cole said: “If Arne Slot keeps his job at Liverpool, you have to go and get another striker. You’ll need someone who can come in and help with the load [while Ekitike is out], especially if they qualify for the Champions League. It’s a difficult recruitment job for them.

"You might be looking at a veteran striker. You could also look at the other end of the spectrum because you can’t go and get someone who is coming into the peak of their career to compete with Isak and eventually Ekitike.”