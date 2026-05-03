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Robert Lewandowski sets Barcelona ‘100 points’ target in bid to emulate La Liga title-winning exploits of Tito Vilanova and Jose Mourinho
Late drama in Pamplona
Barcelona moved a significant step closer to retaining their La Liga crown following a dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna on Saturday. Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 81st minute before Ferran Torres doubled the advantage five minutes later to put Hansi Flick's side in control. Although Raul Garcia pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 88th minute, the Catalan giants held firm to extend their lead at the top of the table to 14 points.
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The century ambition
Speaking to DAZNafter the final whistle, Lewandowski made it clear that the squad must maintain their intensity regardless of how soon the trophy is mathematically secured. He said: “The goal is to win every game to reach 100 points. Even if we win La Liga, we have to win the remaining games. Winning LaLiga is a wonderful moment. The celebrations in the city are beautiful. Until we win LaLiga, it’s best not to talk too much.”
Praise for provider
Beyond the points target, the Polish international expressed his gratitude for the service provided by Marcus Rashford, whose cross-field ball set the platform for the opener. Reflecting on his 18th goal of the campaign and the team's tactical shift, Lewandowski said: ”I saw that Rashford could cross. It was a very good ball for a striker. For me, it’s very important to receive balls in the box.
"I’m very happy to win today and to score an important goal, the 0-1. We had to fight until the end and before the match we talked about how winning here wasn’t easy. In the first half we played slowly with the ball and better in the second.”
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The final hurdles
Currently leading La Liga with 88 points, Barcelona must win their final four matches against Real Madrid, Deportivo Alaves, Real Betis, and Valencia to reach the 100-point landmark. Flick’s side is aiming to emulate the historic feats of Vilanova’s 2012-13 squad and Mourinho’s Madrid, who achieved the feat the year prior. The upcoming run, highlighted by a daunting El Clasico, will test the squad’s endurance as they balance potential title celebrations with the pursuit of a perfect finish.