Robert Lewandowski sets Barcelona ‘100 points’ target in bid to emulate La Liga title-winning exploits of Tito Vilanova and Jose Mourinho

Beyond the points target, the Polish international expressed his gratitude for the service provided by Marcus Rashford, whose cross-field ball set the platform for the opener. Reflecting on his 18th goal of the campaign and the team's tactical shift, Lewandowski said: ”I saw that Rashford could cross. It was a very good ball for a striker. For me, it’s very important to receive balls in the box.

"I’m very happy to win today and to score an important goal, the 0-1. We had to fight until the end and before the match we talked about how winning here wasn’t easy. In the first half we played slowly with the ball and better in the second.”