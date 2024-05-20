Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'He’s going to say no and I will say yes' - Rob McElhenney ready to disagree with Ryan Reynolds over plans for Wrexham if team win promotion from League One in 2024-25

WrexhamLeague One

Wrexham jetted off to Las Vegas for a second season in a row earlier this month after securing back-to-back promotions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham will travel to Vegas if they secure promotion again
  • Have jetted out to Sin City two years in a row
  • But Ryan Reynolds may not agree
Article continues below

Editors' Picks