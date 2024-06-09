'The offer is still on the table' - Rob McElhenney issues fresh plea to Gareth Bale to join Wrexham and makes golf promise to former Real Madrid star
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney says "the offer is still on the table" to Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and play for the League One side.
- Bale retired from football in January 2023
- McElhenney tried to tempt him out of retirement
- Issues fresh plea for him to join Wrexham