Rob Mac ‘proud’ of Wrexham despite play-off heartache as Red Dragons make a mockery of ‘funny’ pre-season relegation predictions

Manager Phil Parkinson was equally philosophical about the miss, pointing out that his squad has exceeded expectations in their first season back in the second tier for 43 years. The Red Dragons showed incredible fight in the finale against Boro, with goals from Josh Windass and Sam Smith ensuring they went down swinging at the Racecourse Ground. Parkinson believes the current group of players is only just getting started at this level.

“In terms of what the lads have given us as a group, I don't think we could have had much more,” Parkinson explained. “I think this squad together, as it stands, with a pre-season together will be even stronger next year. Of course we'll always look to try and add to that to give ourselves an even better chance, but we'll have a break now and we'll come back and go again.”