Liverpool v Accrington Stanley - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Rio Ngumoha makes Liverpool history as 16-year-old ex-Chelsea starlet STARTS in FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley

LiverpoolFA CupLiverpool vs Accrington

Rio Ngumoha has become Liverpool's youngest ever FA Cup player as he was named in their starting XI to take on Accrington Stanley.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha starts against Accrington Stanley
  • Winger turned 16 in August
  • Becomes the club's youngest ever FA Cup player
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱